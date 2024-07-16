Evercore ISI Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.71.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

MCD stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,353. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.