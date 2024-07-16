Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $212.70 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $23.68 or 0.00036455 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $212.70 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,952.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.20 or 0.00599049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00112845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00251240 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00070328 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,944,499 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.