ether.fi (ETHFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $273.37 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One ether.fi token can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00003659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $273.37 million and $135.55 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.24689856 USD and is up 7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $82,602,218.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

