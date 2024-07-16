Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERO. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:ERO opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

