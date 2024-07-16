Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.02 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $72.02 million and approximately $586,586.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,671.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00601112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00114880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00250078 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00068628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,409,964 coins and its circulating supply is 76,410,588 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

