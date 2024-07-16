Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 1,237,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

