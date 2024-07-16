Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of Enel stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Enel has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enel will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.