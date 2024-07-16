Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of Enel stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Enel has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enel will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

