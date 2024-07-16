Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Enel Stock Performance
Shares of Enel stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Enel has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enel will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enel Cuts Dividend
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
