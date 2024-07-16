Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
