Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

