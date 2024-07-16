Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 129.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETN traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.52. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

