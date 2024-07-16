Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE KODK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.66.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Kodak
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.