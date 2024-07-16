East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.86

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.86 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 125697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

