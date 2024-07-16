Dynex (DNX) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $49.97 million and approximately $980,720.62 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,743,880 coins and its circulating supply is 92,746,248 coins. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,715,969.11319032. The last known price of Dynex is 0.52048744 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,326,661.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.