Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 1,784,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

