Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 414,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,355. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

