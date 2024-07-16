DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DBL opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.81.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
