Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.27

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $99.27, with a volume of 10120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Dorman Products by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dorman Products by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,432,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

