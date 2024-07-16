Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 5,617 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,941,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $3,030,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 71,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,154. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

