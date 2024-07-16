Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 4,737 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

PAA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 307,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

