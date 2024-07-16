Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLVM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 34.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $10,206,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLVM traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.48.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

