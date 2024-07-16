Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 231 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,179. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

