Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 2,538 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $361.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.