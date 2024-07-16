Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $51.03. 2,789,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

