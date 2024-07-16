Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.44

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 161573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 571.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.