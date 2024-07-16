Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $159.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $160.46. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

