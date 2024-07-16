Dewhurst Group Plc (DWHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £59.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,096.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,015.96. Dewhurst Group has a 12 month low of GBX 700 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.51).

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

