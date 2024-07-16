Dewhurst Group Plc (DWHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dewhurst Group Price Performance
Shares of DWHT stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £59.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,096.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,015.96. Dewhurst Group has a 12 month low of GBX 700 ($9.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.51).
About Dewhurst Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dewhurst Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Safe Space? 3 Dividend Aristocrats With 5% Yield
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Strategic Buy Lights Up This Biotech Stock: Time to Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.