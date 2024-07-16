Decred Price Hits $13.98 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $226.34 million and $2.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.98 or 0.00021554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009996 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,191,487 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.