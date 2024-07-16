Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 3,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 7.94%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

