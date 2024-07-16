CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $283.87

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $283.87 and last traded at $282.63, with a volume of 60412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.31.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.63.

The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 55,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $395,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 98.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

