Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $10.19 on Tuesday, hitting $299.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

