Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CULL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.60%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
