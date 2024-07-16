Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

CULL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cullman Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John A. Riley III purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,541.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

