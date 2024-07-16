Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 7.2%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $17.79. 114,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 688,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 14.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

