CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 2.9 %

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,916. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.20.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0573 dividend. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

