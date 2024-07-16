Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,153. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

