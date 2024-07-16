Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance
Shares of CRPAF stock remained flat at $27.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Company Profile
