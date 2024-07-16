Contrasting CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) & Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CureVac has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savara has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get CureVac alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and Savara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac -463.49% -49.22% -33.85% Savara N/A -51.95% -40.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 3 1 0 2.00 Savara 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CureVac and Savara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CureVac currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Savara has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given CureVac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CureVac is more favorable than Savara.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CureVac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Savara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CureVac and Savara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $58.18 million 13.85 -$281.58 million ($1.33) -2.71 Savara N/A N/A -$54.70 million ($0.37) -13.38

Savara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CureVac. Savara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CureVac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Savara beats CureVac on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza. The company also develops CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CVGBM for treating cancer. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.