Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,208.27

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4,208.27 and last traded at C$4,178.93, with a volume of 11926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4,190.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,008.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSU

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3,841.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,721.03.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.378 per share. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.