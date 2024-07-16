ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.04. 1,257,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,658. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

