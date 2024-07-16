Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.55

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.55 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 546272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

