Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COGNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 14,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Cogna Educação has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

