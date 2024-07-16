Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.65

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 602541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.