Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $213,323.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $213,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,956.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 981,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,686. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -242.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after buying an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.