Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 539,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $16.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. Clariant has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.30.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

