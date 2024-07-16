Citigroup Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $47.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.19.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Magna International

Magna International Stock Up 0.0 %

MGA opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.