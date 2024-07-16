Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $102.39. 207,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

