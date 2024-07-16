Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.49. 1,082,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $405.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

