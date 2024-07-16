Choate Investment Advisors Sells 33 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $767.85. The stock had a trading volume of 906,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $737.75 and its 200 day moving average is $746.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

