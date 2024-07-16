Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $16,338,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.76. The company had a trading volume of 299,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.76. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $191.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

