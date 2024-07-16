Choate Investment Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 331.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,763,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,145. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.87. The stock has a market cap of $467.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

