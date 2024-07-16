Choate Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.85. 714,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $246.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

