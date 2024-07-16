Choate Investment Advisors Has $6.64 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,673 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EOG traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.